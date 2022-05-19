Recruits competing at State Track

MORE: SCHEDULE | RESULTS | LIVESTREAM QUALIFIERS: CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A It is time for the annual State Track & Field Meet at the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium and a number of football recruits will be among those competing in Des Moines this week. In this update, we take a closer look at the names to watch, which events they will be in, and much more.

Aaron Graves Class of 2022 DE Southeast Valley (2A) Event: Shot Put Notes: An All-American in football and all-state in basketball and wrestling, Graves will be closing out his high school career with an appearance at State Track where he comes in ranked 8th in the shot put in 2A at 49-05.50. Football recruiting: A four-star prospect, Graves committed to the Hawkeyes in June of 2019 shortly after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp following his freshman year of high school.

Landyn Van Kekerix Class of 2022 LB Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3A) Events: Distance Medley, 4x400 Notes: A soon to be freshman linebacker at Iowa, Van Kekerix will be running the Distance Medley and 4x400 at state track for Boyden Hull/Rock Valley. They come in ranked 10th in the Distance Medley in Class 3A at 3:43.68 and 9th in the 4x400 at 3:28.20. Football Recruiting: Last December, Van Kekerix committed to the Hawkeyes shortly after receiving a scholarship offer, choosing Iowa over South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Alex Mota Class of 2023 WR Marion (3A) Events: 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, Distance Medley, Sprint Medley Notes: Mota finished second in the 100 Meter Dash in 3A a year ago, but comes into the state meet this year with the 11th fastest qualifying time at 11.48 seconds and in the 200 he qualified 19th at 22.97 seconds. Mota will also be running in the Distance Medley, where Marion comes in ranked 15th at 3:45.22, and the Sprint Medley, where Marion comes in 8th at 1:35.87. Football Recruiting: In February, Mota committed to Iowa as a wide receiver, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio.

Zach Lutmer Class of 2023 DB Central Lyon (2A) Events: 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100, 4x200 Notes: Lutmer comes into the state meet with the 11th fastest qualifying time in the 100 Meter Dash in Class 2A at 11.17 seconds and 12th best in the 200 at 22.69. In the 4x100, he will anchor Central Lyon's team that comes in ranked 17th at 44.59 and he will also run on their 4x200 team, which comes in 7th at 1:32.09. Football Recruiting: This month, Lutmer committed to Iowa shortly after receiving a scholarship offer, choosing the Hawkeyes over South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson Class of 2023 DT Norwalk (4A) Event: Shot Put Notes: Borcherding-Johnson comes into the state meet ranked 17th in Class 4A with a throw of 48-06. Football Recruiting: Last July, Borcherding-Johnson gave an early commitment to the Hawkeyes, choosing Iowa over a scholarship offer from Iowa State.

Derek Weisskopf Class of 2024 LB Williamsburg (2A) Events: High Jump, Discus Notes: Weisskopf comes into the state meet tied for 4th the high jump in Class 2A after clearing 6-4 in his qualifying meet, but his best on the season is 6-9 so he will definitely be a name to watch this week. Weisskopf also qualified for state in the discus, where he comes in ranked 12th in 2A with a throw of 140-08. Football Recruiting: Last month, Weisskopf gave an early commitment to the Hawkeyes, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

Preston Ries Class of 2024 LB Monticello (2A) Event: Long Jump Notes: Ries comes into the state meet seeded 7th in the long jump in Class 2A at 21-03.25 from his qualifying meet. Football Recruiting: This month, Ries gave an early commitment to the Hawkeyes, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

Cam Buffington Class of 2024 LB Winfield-Mt. Union (1A) Events: Long Jump, 4x100 Notes: Qualifying in the long jump for the second year in a row, Buffington comes into the state meet seeded 8th in Class 1A at 20-11.00 from his qualifying meet. He will also be running in the 4x100, where Winfield-Mt. Union comes in ranked 20th at 45.29. Football Recruiting: Last July, Buffington gave an early commitment to the Hawkeyes shortly after earning an offer at Iowa's camp following his freshman year.

Cody Fox Class of 2024 OL East Buchanan (1A) Event: Shot Put Notes: Fox comes into the state meet seeded 10th in the shot put in Class 1A with a throw of 47-10.25 at his qualifying meet. Football Recruiting: Fox, whose older brother Taylor plays at Iowa, gave the Hawkeyes an early commitment last June shortly after receiving an offer at camp following his freshman year.

Kadyn Proctor Class of 2023 OL Southeast Polk (4A) Event: Shot Put Notes: Proctor comes into the state meet seeded 15th in the shot put in Class 4A with a throw of 49-10.00 at his qualifying meet. Football Recruiting: A five-star prospect ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, Proctor has earned nearly 40 scholarship offers during the recruiting process. In February, he named a top seven of Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State. In June, he plans to make official visits to Alabama, Penn State, and Oregon.

Asa Newsom Class of 2023 LB Waverly-Shell Rock (3A) Events: 400 Meter Dash, 400 Meter Hurdles, 4x400 Notes: Newsom, whose father coaches track at Wartburg, will be competing in three events at the state meet. First, he comes in with the 10th fastest time in the 400 Meter Dash in 3A at 50.90 seconds and then has the 7th best time in the 400 Meter Hurdles at 56.54. Also, he will be anchoring Waverly-Shell Rock's 4x400 team, which comes in ranked 19th at 3:32.47. Football Recruiting: A three-star linebacker, Newsom currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Stanford, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State, and South Dakota. He plans to make an official visit to Iowa City on June 24.

Kooper Ebel Class of 2023 LB HMS (1A) Events: 400 Meter Dash, 4x100, Sprint Medley Notes: Ebel comes into the state meet with the 6th fastest time in the 400 Meter Dash in Class 1A at 51.33 seconds. He will also be running the 4x100, where HMS is ranked 6th at 44.33, and the spring medley, where the come in seeded 20th at 1:39.34. Football Recruiting: Currently, Ebel holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State. He plans to make official visits to Iowa and Iowa State in June.

Jamison Patton Class of 2023 DB Ankeny (4A) Events: High Jump, Distance Medley Notes: Patton comes into the state meet tied for 2nd in the high jump after clearing 6-05 at his qualifying meet. He will also be running in the Distance Medley, where Ankeny comes in ranked 17th with a time of 3:45.01. Football Recruiting: Currently, Patton holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri, Washington, Minnesota, Kansas State, UCLA, Georgia Tech, and South Dakota. He just finished an official visit to UCLA and has dates set for Iowa and Iowa State in June.

Abu Sama III Class of 2023 RB/DB Southeast Polk (4A) Events: Long Jump, 100 Meter Dash, 4x100, 4x200 Notes: One of the top track athletes in the state, Sama will be looking to make his mark this week, starting with the long jump where he already holds the state record of 24-10. In his qualifying meet, Sama jumped 22-03 and comes in seeded 5th but the Drake Relays Champion is still the man to beat. In the 100 Meter Dash, Sama comes in with the 7th fastest qualifying time at 11.24 and will also be running in the 4x100, where Southeast Polk ranks 2nd at 42.40, and the 4x200, where they rank 9th at 1:30.31. Football Recruiting: Currently, Sama holds scholarship offers from Kent State, Northern Iowa, and Southern Illinois with interest from Iowa, Kansas State, and North Dakota State, among others.

Jonathan Humpal Class of 2023 RB Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3A) Event: 4x100 4x200, Sprint Medley Notes: Humpal will be running the 4x100 for Lewis Central, where they come in with the 4th fastest time at 43.06 seconds, and will be in the 4x200, where they are seeded 2nd at 1:29.90. Also, he will be leading off the Sprint Medley, where Lewis Central comes in ranked 20th at 1:36.99. Football Recruiting: Currently, Humpal holds scholarship offers from Iowa State and Kansas with interest from Missouri, North Dakota State, and Northern Illinois, among others.

Watts McBride Class of 2023 DB Cedar Rapids Washington (4A) Events: 4x100, 4x200 Notes: McBride will be leading off the 4x100 and 4x200 teams for Cedar Rapids Washington, both of which come into the state meet with the top times in Class 4A. He will also be running the Sprint Medley, where Washington is ranked 15th at 1:36.09. Football Recruiting: Currently, McBride holds scholarship offers from Nebraska, Army, and South Dakota with interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Iowa.

Vince Benetti Class of 2023 TE ADM (3A) Events: High Jump, Shot Put Notes: Benetti comes into the state track meet tied for 5th in the high jump in Class 3A clearing 6-02 at his qualifying meet and is also ranked 7th in the shot put at 52-11.50. Football Recruiting: Currently, Benetti holds scholarship offers from Army, Air Force, Columbia, and Northern Iowa. This summer, he plans to attend camps at Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Kansas State.

Jalyn Thompson Class of 2023 TE West Des Moines Dowling (4A) Events: 4x100, 4x200, Sprint Medley Notes: The son of former Iowa basketball player Rod Thompson, Jalyn has shown quite a bit of speed this spring on the track. This week, he will be on Dowling's 4x100 team, which comes in with the 3rd fastest time in 4A at 42.43 seconds and will anchor their 4x200 team, which is ranked 10th at 1:30.36. Also, Thompson will be running the Sprint Medley for Dowling, which comes in seeded 14th at 1:35.93. Football Recruiting: Currently, Thompson holds scholarship offers from Howard and Lindenwood with interest from Iowa, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, and Northern Iowa.

Aidan McDermott Class of 2023 DB Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A) Events: 100 Meter Dash, 4x100 Notes: McDermott enters the state track meet ranked 10th in the 100 Meter Dash in Class 3A at 11.47 seconds, but has run as fast as 11.00 flat this year. He will also be competing in the 4x100, anchoring Xavier's team, which comes in ranked 6th in 3A at 43.38 seconds. Football Recruiting: McDermott has interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, South Dakota State, and Northern Iowa, among others.

Nolan DeLong Class of 2023 DB/LB Durant (2A) Events: 100 Meter Dash, 4x200, 4x400 Notes: DeLong comes into the state meet ranked 19th in the 100 Meter Dash at 11.43 seconds. He will also be anchoring the 4x200 and 4x400 teams for Durant. They come in ranked 19th in the 4x200 at 1:33.29 and 3rd in the 4x400 at 3:28.33. Football Recruiting: Currently, DeLong has a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa and interest from Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, among others.

Miles Thompson Class of 2023 CB Cedar Rapids Washington (4A) Events: 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100, 4x200 Notes: Thompson comes into the state meet ranked 3rd in the 100 meter dash in Class 4A at 11.07 seconds and 2nd in the 200 at 22.22 from his qualifying meet. He will also be in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams for Cedar Rapids Washington, both of which have the top times in 4A coming into the state meet. Football Recruiting: Thompson has interest from several schools and plans to camp at Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, and North Dakota State this summer.

Beau Knobloch Class of 2023 OL Winterset (3A) Event: Shot Put Notes: Knobloch comes into the state meet ranked 20th in the shot put in Class 3A with a throw of 48-06.75 at his qualifying meet. Football Recruiting: Knobloch has made multiple visits to Iowa and Iowa State and also has interest from Wyoming, Northern Illinois, North Dakota, and South Dakota State, among others.

Cole Lipper Class of 2023 LB Mediapolis (2A) Events: Discus, Sprint Medley, Distance Medley Notes: Lipper comes into the state meet ranked 16th in the discuss in Class 2A with a throw of 137-08 at his qualifying meet. He will also be running the Sprint Medley, where Mediapolis is ranked 4th at 1:35.40, and the Distance Medley, where they are 2nd coming in with a time of 3:39.24. Football Recruiting: Lipper is a versatile LB/TE with interest from Iowa, North Dakota State, and Northern Iowa, among others.

Anthony Isley Class of 2023 RB Mediapolis (2A) Events: 200 Meter Dash, 4x400, Sprint Medley, Distance Medley Notes: A state qualifier in four events, Isley comes in with the 16th fastest time in the 200 in Class 2A at 22.81 seconds. He will also be running the Sprint Medley, where Mediapolis is ranked 4th at 1:35.40, the Distance Medley where they are 2nd coming in with a time of 3:39.24, and finally the 4x400 where they are ranked 5th at 3:28.68. Football Recruiting: Isley recently earned his first scholarship offer from Air Force.

Keaton Roskop Class of 2024 TE Linn-Mar (4A) Events: Discus, 4x200 Notes: As just a sophomore, Roskop comes into the state meet ranked 9th in the discus with a throw of 161-01 at his qualifying meet. The versatile athlete will also be anchoring the 4x200 team for Linn-Mar, which comes in ranked 6th in Class 4A at 1:30.07. Football Recruiting: Roskop has made game day visits to Iowa and Iowa State and plans to camp at both in-state schools this summer along with Missouri and Northern Illinois, among others.

Brevin Doll Class of 2024 RB ADM (3A) Events: 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100, 4x200 Notes: One of the top sprinters in the state as just a sophomore, Doll comes into the state meet with the second best 100 meter dash time in 3A at 10.88 seconds and has the top time in the 200 at 22.03. He will also be running in the 4x100 for ADM, where they come into the meet 3rd fastest at 43.05, and the 4x200, where his team has the time to beat at 1:29.39. Football Recruiting: Doll is receiving interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State, North Dakota, and South Dakota so far.

Joey VanWetzinga Class of 2025 DE Pleasant Valley (4A) Event: Shot Put Notes: Just a freshman, VanWetzinga comes into the state meet seeded 14th in the shot put in Class 4A with a throw of 49-10.50 in his qualifying meet. Football Recruiting: VanWetzinga will definitely be a name to watch in the Class of 2025 and is already on the radar for several colleges including Iowa.

Graham Friedrichsen Class of 2022 WR Urbandale (4A) Event: 200 Meter Dash, 4x100, 4x200, Sprint Medley Notes: Friedrichsen comes into the state meet with the 8th best time in the 200 Meter Dash in Class 4A at 22.40 seconds. He will also be on Urbandale's 4x100 team, which qualified 11th at 42.96, their 4x200 team, which qualified 13th at 1:30.66, and the Sprint Medley, where their team comes in with the 2nd best time at 1:33.81. Football Recruiting: Last November, Friedrichsen accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes.