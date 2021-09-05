Recruits enjoy Iowa season opener

MORE: Visitors List | 2022 Recruiting Board | 2023 Recruiting Board We caught up with a number of recruits in attendance at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to get their reaction to Iowa's 34-6 win over Indiana in the season opener.

"The atmosphere was crazy. I felt welcomed by all the fans and even got a little 'we want X' chant from the fans. It was cool." "The defense during the game was crazy with three interceptions and two returned for touchdowns on a talented QB. That’s crazy what they doing there." - Class of 2022 defensive back Xavier Nwankpa

"The visit was a great turn out. The atmosphere was electric and felt very good for my first game in Kinnick. I thought they really performed well. Just a great game." - Class of 2023 offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor

"It was awesome to see the stadium packed with fans again. The energy was super dope. It was great being able to see the coaches again too." - Class of 2023 linebacker Asa Newsom

"Iowa City is a great place to be. The whole atmosphere and energy that fills the city is great and then it carries on to the game as well and the fans are into it the entire time. The game itself was a great dominating win to see and be a part of." - Class of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams

"The atmosphere was really cool and it definitely was very loud. We sat right in between the two student sections so the atmosphere where we were sitting at was definitely very crazy. Just being there gave me chills and playing there with a packed crowd like that would be insane. I thought Iowa came out with more intensity and energy than Indiana and just played a better game all around." - Class of 2024 defensive end Eddie Tuerk

"It was a great atmosphere to be surrounded by energetic fans excited to watch football without COVID as a barrier. It was also great to see former Jaguar Riley Moss get those interceptions. First Iowa game for me - I enjoyed it." - Class of 2022 defensive back Trey Porter (Northern Illinois commit)

"It was awesome. Getting down on the field was really something else. The atmosphere is truly crazy and it was cool to see the Iowa secondary coming away with all those turnovers. I thought it was a really good game overall for the Iowa defense." - Class of 2022 defensive back Jahsiah Galvan

"The visit was dope, atmosphere was super energetic, all the fans were involved and I thought they played exceptionally well for their first game against a good program." - Class of 2022 defensive back Keith Moko

"Overall I loved it. I loved the atmosphere. It was crazy to be right next to the student section and just see them going nuts all game. Being on the field pregame was something new to me and it was awesome. But easily the best thing of the day had to be the wave. I had only seen it on TV and just seeing everyone in the stadium do it, it gave me goosebumps." Class of 2022 defensive back Carter Erickson

"The atmosphere was crazy. First game back after two years, the place was packed. Most of the time you couldn’t hear yourself speak and that’s what college football is all about. Iowa came out with energy and just dominated. It was fun to watch them feed off the crowd. Iowa was ready to play and it showed on the scoreboard." - Class of 2022 defensive end Eddie Burgess

"I thought it was a great visit. All the coaches and staff were personal and professional. The atmosphere was great, it was good to see fans back in the stands. The Hawkeyes seemed very well prepared. As always, they were physical and well disciplined. I love their style of ball." - Class of 2022 fullback Trevor Ruth

"I loved my visit to Iowa City. It was great to see their top-notch facilities up close. The atmosphere was electric and the Iowa staff was tremendous from start to finish." - Class of 2022 offensive lineman Hank Lucas

"It was a really good atmosphere. There was good energy and the fans were rocking even before kickoff. I really enjoyed getting to talk to the staff and seeing more of the facilities and stadium. Overall it was a great environment and good opportunity to build relationships with the coaches and staff." - Class of 2023 defensive back Watts McBride

"The atmosphere of the game was absolutely incredible. I really enjoyed energy of the crowd and the student section. I also really like the way that Iowa likes to target their tight ends in their offense. Iowa is definitely somewhere I could see myself in the future." - Class of 2023 tight end Jalyn Thompson

"The fans were great. People were talking to me even when I was in line. The atmosphere was so incredible, you could almost feel like ground shake. Iowa just had a great game all around." - Class of 2023 offensive lineman Josh Gregory

"The atmosphere was amazing. Every big play the crowd was roaring and chanting. It was everything I expected and more from hearing it from the coaches on junior day. The environment was crazy. I thought the game was terrific and my mom and I both agreed Iowa is a well oiled machine with every part in sync and knowing their assignments spot on. I also really enjoyed watching Tyrone Tracy and Tyler Linderbaum." - Class of 2023 offensive lineman Leighton Jones

"The atmosphere was unreal. Loudest college football game I’ve ever been to. Sitting next to the student section made it even louder. Once Back in Black started playing and the players were walking out, it was electrifying. Throughout the game the crowd was great. Lots of big plays in the first half for the team and overall a great experience." - Class of 2022 defensive end commit Caden Crawford

"It was awesome to be able to get back to a game. The energy in Kinnick was amazing! It was great to see a packed stadium to cheer on the Hawks. It's definitely a hard place to come in and get a win and I feel the fans are a big reason for that. There's no place like a full Kinnick Stadium." - Class of 2022 linebacker commit Jayden Montgomery

"I was definitely blown away by the experience. My highlights were definitely walking into the stadium and interacting with the best fans in the country. They were all so pumped and it was obvious that football means the world in Iowa city. Another highlight was the swarm and the wave. Both are unreal traditions that are so special and exciting for me because I grew up an Iowa fan. Obviously the game was exciting too. It was also great to see the offensive line dominate today. I can’t wait to be a part of that room." - Class of 2022 offensive line commit Jack Dotzler

"The atmosphere at Kinnick was electrifying. The fans were so loud, it was perfect. I cannot wait to play there!" - Class of 2023 defensive tackle commit Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

"I’ve been to a lot of games in Kinnick, including last year with only family members allowed, but coming into today was amazing. It was better than I remember. There’s nothing better than Iowa fans on game day in Kinnick." - Class of 2024 offensive line commit Cody Fox