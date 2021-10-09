Recruits impressed by Iowa's big win

MORE: Visitors List | 2022 Recruiting Board | 2023 Recruiting Board

After Iowa's comeback win over No. 4 Penn State, we caught up with a number of recruits in attendance on Saturday to get their reaction to the game, the atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium, and much more.

"The fans and the atmosphere were awesome! I had a great time hanging out with the other recruits and celebrating with the team after the game. It was an Incredible day!" - Class of 2023 WR Kyler Kasper (Iowa offer)

"It was awesome. Being on the field before the game and everything before just felt really good. I enjoyed it a lot. They fought back hard and came up with the W so nothing else mattered." - Class of 2023 DE Andrew DePaepe (Iowa offer)

"It was insane. The fans were just as energized at the end of the game as they were at the opening kickoff. I went with quite a few of my teammates and one of them even left with an Iowa offer. My teammate Williams Nwaneri is a sophomore and he got his first offer today. But I just thought it was really cool how the atmosphere was and how the team really benefited from that." - Class of 2023 OL Cayden Green (Iowa offer)

"The visit was everything I hoped it would be. The fans were absolutely crazy and the atmosphere was unbelievable! The comeback was crazy to just see Iowa being able to fight back through the adversity and use Kinnick to fuel the comeback was really cool to see in person." - Class of 2023 RB Kaden Feagin (Iowa offer)

"The visit went really well. I was able to see and meet a lot of recruits along with some I already knew such as Trevor Lauck, Kendrick Gilbert, and Ben Decker. The atmosphere was awesome. By far the best atmosphere I’ve been in and I appreciated that. All I can say is through it all they pulled it out." - Class of 2023 DE Joshua Mickens (Iowa offer)

"It was crazy because I have never been to an Iowa game before today. It definitely felt special because of how important the game was." - Class of 2023 OL/DL Charles Jagusah (Iowa offer)

"The visit was great. I didn’t expect to hear from the President and she was pumped. The game atmosphere was insane. Even with the struggles of getting in the red zone and being held to three early, the stadium was still rocking the entire time. The defense held its down and I can definitely see myself in that scheme. I had a great time and can’t wait to get back to Kinnick." - Class of 2023 DE Tyler Gant (Iowa offer)

"It was a really cool day! I got to meet up with some big time recruits in a special atmosphere. The fans were electric and all in it was really cool to be a part of. I also had the chance to catch up with some of the coaches." - Class of 2023 QB JJ Kohl (Iowa offer)

"It was an incredible win out of the Hawks today and I could tell that they were going to pull out the win by halftime. The atmosphere was a big part in that game. It was easily the most energetic I’ve ever seen a crowd. On top of that, Iowa was just able to capitalize on a lot of mistakes and misfortunes from Penn State. It was exciting to see them fight to reclaim that momentum and eventually pull off the comeback win." - Class of 2023 WR/TE Kai Black (Iowa offer)

"The atmosphere was amazing and it was awesome to see the crazy student section. It was cool to see Iowa be able to make adjustments and come back." - Class of 2023 LB Asa Newsom (Iowa offer)

"It was a nice visit and nice meeting the coaches. The atmosphere was amazing. The student section was live and fans were packed. I knew it was gone be a dogfight so I knew the game wasn’t going to be over that quick" - Class of 2023 LB Zayvion McCluster (Iowa offer)

"The experience was amazing! The atmosphere was wonderful. The crowd was cheering on Iowa when even when they were down a couple of points. I’m looking forward to more college games." - Class of 2024 LB Adarius Hayes (Iowa offer)

"The atmosphere was the best I've ever been to. Also, I feel like the fans had a lot to do with the win by making all that noise. I feel like it was just an all-around great game." - Class of 2024 DE Williams Nwaneri (Iowa offer)

"It being my second time at Kinnick I was as excited as I could be. It’s an amazing environment to be in from pulling into the parking lot all the way till leaving the stadium. Overall, throughout the whole game the noise amongst the fans in the game never let up, which made it even better. Especially when Iowa started the comeback coming out of the second half the energy was even better. Unfortunately, we had to leave a little early so we couldn’t see the storming of the field, but that just goes to show how great that atmosphere is." - Class of 2024 WR Cam Williams (Iowa offer)

"The atmosphere was insane and the fans were giving some serious love toward the recruits. That atmosphere helped them a lot with the comeback due to all of the false starts. Kinnick was rocking and I can definitely see myself playing in there one day." - Class of 2024 DE Eddie Tuerk (Iowa offer)

"The visit was amazing. From the moment I walked in, I was very impressed. The indoor training facilities were top notch and huge. The hospitality was great and everybody was very welcoming. The game was electric. The fans were in it from the beginning till the end, playing a big role with the countless false start penalties against Penn State, backing them up inside their own 10 numerous times. Iowa fought hard and made really good defensive adjustments to make some very crucial plays for the team and shut down Penn State. I loved the game day experience and what Iowa Football is all about. I can’t wait to come back." - Class of 2025 DE Gabe Kaminski (Iowa offer)

"I loved it. We got to be up close and sat right next to the student section and it was loud. It was a 10/10." - Class of 2022 DB Dewuan Mack

"Today’s visit was the best college football game that I’ve ever experienced. The energy of the crowd was electric the entire game. I had a good conversation with Coach Wallace and I loved seeing them pull off a big win." - Class of 2022 LB Aidan Vaughan

"It was a really great atmosphere with great fans. It would be a fun place to play at for sure. I talked to some of the coaches and one coach asked how I had a crazy performance last night. It’s such a great environment I hope that they see enough in me to offer me. I love it down here." - Class of 2022 RB Emmett Johnson

"I loved the atmosphere today. The game was fun to watch and I loved how the Iowa players played to the end and didn’t give up." - Class of 2022 DB Keith Moko

"I don’t even know where to start. This is big time college football and the atmosphere was great. This is the best college football experience I’ve ever had. I can’t wait to be a part of something special like Iowa has." - Class of 2022 DB Kameron Lewis

"The atmosphere today was unreal. The fans were rocking. It was amazing to be in attendance at the game and be able to see Iowa pull off a great win." - Class of 2022 LB George Litgen

"The visit was awesome and the atmosphere at Kinnick doesn’t compare to anywhere else. After they hit the big play in the fourth to put them up I knew the defense would hold it, especially when Iowa’s punter can pin them back on demand." - Class of 2022 LB Cullen McShane

"It was surreal! It was a crazy environment and I think Iowa proved to everyone that they are the real deal. I loved every second at Kinnick Stadium today. I got to talk to coach Betts and we had a pretty good conversation. He said he got to watch my tape and that I was a heck of a player. They are starting the recruiting process with me so hopefully good news to come!" - Class of 2023 RB Christian Davis

"Man the game was incredible. There were so many people and it looked crazy. I had a good time being able to come and watch the #3 and #4 teams in the country and that come back was something else and the crowd just made it all the more lively. I had a great time at the game and I want to thank the coaches and recruiting staff for sending me an invite." - Class of 2023 RB Jeremiyah Love

"It was an unreal atmosphere. I've never been around something like that. The fans caused three consecutive false starts when Penn State was on offense and the place just blew up. The hawks never stopped competing!" - Class of 2023 DB Jamison Patton

"The whole day was just amazing. The fans at Kinnick were incredible! The way the crowd impacted the game with the noise and Penn State's false starts was truly awesome to see. The comeback was just the cherry on top. That second half I could feel the energy radiate through Kinnick. Iowa puts on a great show for the recruits and I'm glad I got to go." - Class of 2023 DE/TE Mack O'Halloran

"It’s always a great time coming to Kinnick, but today was something extraordinary. The atmosphere was insane and the game was even crazier. It's definitely the craziest game I've been to so far. Week by week Iowa is proving to be one of the top teams in the country and tonight’s huge win over Penn State sealed the deal. The Hawks are definitely a problem this year." - Class of 2023 Jalyn Thompson

"I thought the visit was very organized and went well. It was nice to talk to the coaches and the atmosphere was electric and definitely like no other." - Class of 2023 DB Zach Lutmer

"My visit and experience was flat out incredible. I don’t think I've ever been to a football game with that type of atmosphere in my life and I loved everything about it! The facilities, stadium, fans, and coaches are all awesome. I enjoyed talking to Coach Seth Wallace and Kelton Copeland before the game. The team played an all-out great game and being a lifelong Iowa fan it was awesome to experience a huge win over a real good Penn State squad. I can’t wait to get back on campus and back out to another game soon." - Class of 2023 WR Grant Larkin

"I thought the facilities were really nice and the weight room was really impressive. Going on the field for pregame was exciting and it was also a way better atmosphere than any other game I have been to. During the game, the crowd was playing a huge part in Iowa’s impressive comeback. I’ve been to Iowa games before, but this one was by far the best." - Class of 2023 WR Aidan Hall

"The game was amazing! I’m so happy I could be there to see two Big Ten powerhouse schools go at it tonight. The atmosphere was electric. I was on on my feet and cheering the entire game. Also, seeing the fans storm the field was unreal. First time I saw something like that up close! The comeback wasn’t surprising though, the defense did its job in the second half by only giving up points and the offense was able to capitalize off of it. Seeing the defense play like that in the second half is huge for a defensive recruit, like me. Looking forward to making another game soon!" - Class of 2023 LB/DE Danny Novickas

"I really enjoyed my visit. The atmosphere of the fans and students at the game was electric! Towards the end, you could tell that the fans were having a major effect on the momentum of the game and that helped push the Hawkeyes to a victory." - Class of 2023 OL Peyton Lange

"The visit was amazing. All of the coaches and staff were very welcoming. The game day atmosphere was amazing. Sitting right by the student section just made the atmosphere even better. The game was great to watch and for Iowa to pull off that comeback was amazing. Overall, the experience was great." - Class of 2023 OL Cannon Leonard

"The visit went awesome. I loved every minute of it. The coaches, history, and atmosphere at Iowa is insane. The atmosphere during the whole game was crazy and the Hawkeyes came away with a huge win. It was by far the craziest college game I’ve ever attended and I loved every minute of it." - Class of 2023 OL Chris Terek

"The atmosphere was insane. I’m not sure if I’ve ever been in a game like that. The visit was great as normal and it was awesome to see them get the huge win. Witnessing the student section rush the field was pretty cool." - Class of 2022 TE Cael Vanderbush (Iowa commit)

"It was a crazy visit. I loved getting to meet a ton of new guys, new commits, and some old faces. The defense played amazing as usual, forcing turnovers and making huge stops. The best part had to be getting super loud with the crowd late in the game. I can’t wait until next year to experience it on the field!" - Class of 2022 DE Caden Crawford (Iowa commit)

"It was unbelievable. That was the craziest college football game I have ever seen in person. The energy in Kinnick was insane. I cannot wait to be playing in front of that crowd!" - Class of 2022 TE Addison Ostrenga (Iowa commit)

"The atmosphere was crazy! There is nothing like it and the comeback win was awesome. It was just a fun game to be a part of." - Class of 2023 LB Ben Kueter (Iowa commit)

"The energy by the coaches and student section was amazing. Also, the way the Iowa team is so tenacious gets the blood pumping. Seeing them constantly fight and fight the whole game through to move on to 6-0 makes me feel excited I committed to this team." - Class of 2023 DT Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

"It was amazing to be at. Just an unbelievable atmosphere and the players performed. It might not have looked pretty, but they got the win and that’s all that matters." - Class of 2024 LB Cam Buffington (Iowa commit)

"Kinnick was absolutely amazing tonight! The atmosphere in that stadium every Saturday is one of the many reasons I committed to the University of Iowa. As always, it's a great day to be a Hawkeye!" - Class of 2024 OL Cody Fox (Iowa commit)