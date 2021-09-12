Recruits react to Iowa's fast start

MORE: 2022 Recruiting Board | 2023 Recruiting Board After Iowa's big win over Iowa State in a top ten matchup on Saturday, we caught up with several recruits, including a few that were actually in Ames visiting the Cyclones for the game, to get their reaction to the Hawkeyes' 27-17 victory and the team's fast start this season that has them already ranked among the top five teams in the country.

"The Iowa defense is just different. They got turnovers and set up the offense in good field position all game. The DBs were flying around. Coach Parker has them right." - Class of 2022 DB Xavier Nwankpa, who will make an official visit to Iowa City on 10/9

"I would say both schools played well just Iowa State made some mistakes they usually don’t make that cost them the game. Iowa played well on defense, their offense was off a little. All I could say is both teams played well and mistakes cost you the game." - Class of 2023 ATH Alex Mota, who was in Ames on Saturday

"I thought it was a hard fought game by both teams. I think both teams deserve to be in the top ten. I think today Iowa was the better team. Iowa State shot themselves in the foot tonight with some crucial turnovers, which lead to some of Iowa’s success. It’ll be really interesting to see how Iowa State responds. Both Iowa and Iowa State have really good teams this year and it’ll been fun to see how the season goes for both teams." - Class of 2023 QB JJ Kohl, who was in Ames on Saturday

"It was a good game. Obviously not the outcome that Iowa State wanted having hosted the visit, but it was a great opportunity nonetheless to see what both schools have to offer schematically. From Iowa, I loved their toughness and grit on defense, along with their ability to take deep shots downfield and utilize receivers and not just tight ends. "From Iowa State I really enjoyed their pass threat offense, the way they moved the ball when they played without errors, and especially their composure when Dekkers was in the game. As a recruit for both Iowa and Iowa State, the result of this game does not reflect a superior team, nor does it generate any favorites for future decisions. Instead, it provides a valuable insight into future roles and endeavors for when I do begin my college career." - Class of 2023 WR/TE Kai Black, who was in Ames on Saturday

"I’m really impressed with the way Iowa has been playing lately, especially their defense. I think Iowa has threats all over their offense, from their RB to their WRs and TEs, it is really fun to watch everyone get involved and contribute. Just watching their defense fly around with a lot of energy and that energy transferring to their offense is really awesome to see. They have a really good thing going and I look forward to watching them this season." - Class of 2022 TE Brady McCullough

"That was my first experience seeing the Cy-hawk game in person and it was incredible and I really enjoyed my time there. The atmosphere of the game was amazing and it was everything I would expect from a rivalry game and more. In these past two weeks, Iowa has made a fast start to the season proving themselves to be a top team in the Big Ten. They’re definitely going to be a problem." - Class of 2023 TE Jalyn Thompson, who was in Ames on Saturday

"The game day experience in Ames was great and it’s clear the state of Iowa has two really good football programs. From a recruiting aspect, both schools are very impressive and I see why both teams are ranked high and have been successful. Iowa's fast start this season has been impressive. Their defense has been really good." - Class of 2023 DB Watts McBride, who was in Ames on Saturday

"I thought today’s game was great. Definitely thought Iowa came ready to play and I think Iowa State is a really good football team too. I really loved the atmosphere of the game and the energy from both teams. Both sides have great coaches and athletes and I was just glad I could experience that today. I can’t wait to see what the Kinnick energy is like next weekend compared to Jack Trice." - Class of 2023 WR Javion Jondle, who was in Ames on Saturday

"It was awesome watching them handle business. The defense once again played great with four forced turnovers and the offense started slow, but picked it up and rolled. This season you couldn't ask for a better start, beating two top 20 teams by double digits." - Class of 2022 DE commit Caden Crawford

"That was a great team performance. It really just feels great to have the opportunity to play for Iowa and to carry the tradition for the state on a national scale. Hawkeye State!" - Class of 2022 QB commit Carson May

"I sat down and watched the game with my family. It was a big win today! Look out for that black and gold. They’re on a mission!" - Class of 2022 WR commit Jacob Bostick

"It’s great seeing Iowa get a signature win and getting in the top five. I feel like they are getting the attention they deserve." - Class of 2022 RB commit Jaziun Patterson

"It was an awesome win today. I'm excited to see what’s ahead for this team after a great 2-0 start!" - Class of 2022 TE commit Addison Ostrenga

"It was an awesome game! The defense played really well which is always great to see. The energy was awesome from the limited Iowa fans in the stadium. Proud that the win streak has been extended! Always love the see the Cy-Hawk trophy staying in Iowa City!" - Class of 2022 LB commit Jayden Montgomery

"Iowa has been looking stupendous with an unstoppable defense. Being a defensive player, I am excited to be committed to such a disciplined and physical team." - Class of 2023 DT commit Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

"I had no doubt that Iowa would win, especially with how the defense played last weekend. If the offense gets going, they are hard to beat." - Class of 2024 LB commit Cam Buffington

"It's always awesome to see Iowa grab a W over any team, but growing up in Iowa this rivalry has always been a big deal. The guys had some electric plays today and I can’t wait to be a part of what’s happening in Iowa City." - Class of 2024 OL commit Cody Fox