Redshirt-Junior Guard Carter Kingsbury Placed on Scholarship
Per release, Iowa men's basketball redshirt-junior guard Carter Kingsbury has been placed on scholarship for the 2024-2025 season. Kingsbury walked on with the Hawkeyes in 2021.
Kingsbury has appeared in 13 games at Iowa, scoring 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers. He's also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. His father Chris, played three years of college basketball for Iowa.
“Carter has earned this scholarship,” Fran McCaffery shared in a statement. “He has been a valuable member of our program the past three seasons both on and off the court. He has done an exceptional job on our scout team and has performed well when called upon.”
As a prep, Kingsbury spent the first four years of his high school career in Ponca, Nebraska, where he finished as the school's all-time leading scorer (1,771 points) and held the record for points in a season (595 points). He also holds the school record for field goals made in a career (577) and single-season (195) at the school.
He played a year of prep ball at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire before committing to Iowa. He chose the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from American University and preferred walk-on opportunities from North Dakota and South Dakota.
With a lack of depth at shooting guard behind Josh Dix, Kingsbury has an opportunity to potentially earn minutes in a reserve role with the Hawkeyes in 2024-2025.
“It means a lot to my family and me to earn a scholarship at the University of Iowa,” Kingsbury said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach McCaffery and the entire coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to get back to work for the upcoming season.”