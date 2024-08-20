Per release, Iowa men's basketball redshirt-junior guard Carter Kingsbury has been placed on scholarship for the 2024-2025 season. Kingsbury walked on with the Hawkeyes in 2021.

Kingsbury has appeared in 13 games at Iowa, scoring 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers. He's also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. His father Chris, played three years of college basketball for Iowa.

“Carter has earned this scholarship,” Fran McCaffery shared in a statement. “He has been a valuable member of our program the past three seasons both on and off the court. He has done an exceptional job on our scout team and has performed well when called upon.”