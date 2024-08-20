PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Redshirt-Junior Guard Carter Kingsbury Placed on Scholarship

Kingsbury shoots a free throw. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot is the recruiting analyst at Hawkeye Beacon. After starting in January of 2023, he has brought top-tier football and basketball coverage along with providing top-tier coverage of recruiting.

Per release, Iowa men's basketball redshirt-junior guard Carter Kingsbury has been placed on scholarship for the 2024-2025 season. Kingsbury walked on with the Hawkeyes in 2021.

Kingsbury has appeared in 13 games at Iowa, scoring 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers. He's also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. His father Chris, played three years of college basketball for Iowa.

“Carter has earned this scholarship,” Fran McCaffery shared in a statement. “He has been a valuable member of our program the past three seasons both on and off the court. He has done an exceptional job on our scout team and has performed well when called upon.”

As a prep, Kingsbury spent the first four years of his high school career in Ponca, Nebraska, where he finished as the school's all-time leading scorer (1,771 points) and held the record for points in a season (595 points). He also holds the school record for field goals made in a career (577) and single-season (195) at the school.

He played a year of prep ball at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire before committing to Iowa. He chose the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from American University and preferred walk-on opportunities from North Dakota and South Dakota.

With a lack of depth at shooting guard behind Josh Dix, Kingsbury has an opportunity to potentially earn minutes in a reserve role with the Hawkeyes in 2024-2025.

“It means a lot to my family and me to earn a scholarship at the University of Iowa,” Kingsbury said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach McCaffery and the entire coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to get back to work for the upcoming season.”

