Reese Osgood walking on at Iowa

Wide receiver Reese Osgood has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Wisconsin native is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff this week.

Osgood, who had 58 catches for 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior at Franklin High School, chose Iowa over a preferred walk-on opportunity at Illinois and scholarship offers from Valparaiso, Bemidji State, Southwest Minnesota State, and Minnesota-Duluth.

"Most importantly, my high school teammates and coaches put me in a position to even have the opportunity to play at the next level," Osgood told HawkeyeReport.com. "The last four years have been the best of my life and to finish it off with a state championship was icing on the cake."

"Once the opportunity came to play at Iowa, I almost immediately felt a sense of relief because I knew this was a place I could call home," said Osgood. "I can’t thank Coach Barnes and Coach Copeland enough for giving me this opportunity. This is a team I grew up watching and now the school my sister attends, so this is nothing short of a dream come true. I just hope to contribute to the winning culture as much as I can and I’m excited to be a Hawkeye."