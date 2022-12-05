MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Iowa backup safety Reggie Bracy has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-0, 209-pound Alabama native, who has been a core special teams player for the Hawkeyes, will be looking for a new college for the 2023 season.

A three-star prospect in the Class of 2020, Bracy came to Iowa and played on special teams right away as a true freshman, finishing his three-year career with 10 tackles.

Bracy leaves Iowa with two years of eligiblity remaining (counting his COVID year) plus a redshirt year still available.

He is the sixth scholarship player from the Hawkeyes to enter the transfer portal this month, joining Alex Padilla, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce, Josh Volk, and Gavin Williams.