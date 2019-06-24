Alabama safety Reginald Bracy is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Mobile native announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today one day after returning home from his official visit to Iowa City.

"I feel like the University of Iowa is the best fit for me and what I want to do on and off the field," Bracy told HawkeyeReport.com.

A three-star prospect, Bracy chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Indiana, Navy, Air Force, Central Michigan, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, and South Alabama.

Overall, Bracy is commitment No. 19 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020.