Remaining hoops targets in the Class of 2022
The Hawkeyes got some unexpected good news this week on the recruiting front with the verbal commitment from 2022 center Riley Mulvey.The actual commitment wasn’t a surprise, but the timing of it w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news