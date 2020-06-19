 Iowa Hawkeyes Recruiting: Remaining Needs in 2021
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-19 12:54:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Remaining Needs in 2021

Cornerback Jordan Oladokun plans to announce his college decision on June 21.
Cornerback Jordan Oladokun plans to announce his college decision on June 21. (Rivals.com)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

MORE: Offer List | Commitment List | Recruiting BoardThe Iowa Hawkeyes are about three-fourths done in the Class of 2021 with 16 commitments already on the board, but still have some key remaining...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}