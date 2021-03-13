HawkeyeReport - Report: Ladell Betts is Iowa's new RB coach

Iowa's new running backs coach will be former Hawkeye star Ladell Betts, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

A Kansas City native, Betts has been the head coach at Pine Crest High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL the past two years and led the Panthers to an undefeated season in 2020. Prior to being named head coach, he was the offensive coordinator at Pine Crest from 2016-2018 and offensive coordinator at Boca Raton from 2014-2016.

As a player, Betts came to the University of Iowa as a Parade All-American out of Blue Springs High School (MO) in 1997 and played for both Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. He finished his college career with 3,686 rushing yards, which is second most in Iowa history, and is the only back to ever lead the Hawkeyes in rushing in four consecutive seasons.

Following college, Betts was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by Washington in 2002 and played there through 2009 and then had one season with the Saints in 2010 before retiring. In his NFL career, Betts finished with 3,326 yards and 27 touchdowns in 111 games.

On Iowa's staff, Betts will be replacing former running backs coach Derrick Foster, who left for a job with the Los Angeles Chargers this off-season.

Kirk Ferentz's staff is now complete with Betts as the new running backs coach and George Barnett as the new offensive line coach after Tim Polasek left to become the offensive coordinator at Wyoming in February.