Returner Kaden Wetjen "Most Likely" Coming Back in 2025

Wetjen will be back in 2025. (Photo by Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Kaden Wetjen, who earned Big Ten Returner of the Year honors after a superb 2024 season, shared with media at Iowa's bowl prep that his plan is to return in 2025. "That's the plan -- to come back, as of now," he said Friday. "I felt like it was the best decision for me, and another year of film wouldn't hurt." Wetjen wouldn't fully commit to returning to Iowa City next season, but that's his forecast for the moment. "I'll say I'm 98% sure," Wetjen said. "I don't know [if I'll do an announcement]. I kind of what to keep people on their toes. I'll just be the quite guy on that."

That outlier two percent is contingent on what his NFL future would look like. "That's the main thing," he said. "From what I've heard from the coaches, they think I'd be best off coming back next year." Should be return in 2025, he'd be looking for an expanded role on offense. "We've been talking -- this was the first year of the offense, and we're still wanting to expand on it. So, hopefully that will be a big part of next year," Wetjen added. "It's all timing and stuff with the quarterback. So, it's just reps. I know having the reps in this coming spring ball -- it'll help us for next year." He's hoping for more snaps on special teams too, believe it or not. "I want to play gunner," Wetjen smiled. "I want to play more on special teams. That's the main goal, but we'll see what happens. I've had a couple reps in bowl prep. It's been fun, but returner is the main focus right now."