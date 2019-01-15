The 2018 Iowa football season is in the books. We will be taking a look at each position group and review what we saw in 2018 and then look ahead to the position group in 2019, along with our off-season storyline to watch.

We start at quarterback, where there the drama won't be surrounding who starts, but the battle to be next in line at the position.

2018 Review From a statistical perspective, it was a better season for Nate Stanley on nearly every front. He threw for more yardage in his second year, completed a higher percentage of his passes, and he equaled his touchdown pass total of 26 in his first year under center. The only number that was up was his interception total.



Stanley Stats Comp% YARDS TD's INT's 2017 Stats

55.8% 2,437 26 6 2018 Stats

59.3% 2,852 26 10

There's no question that Stanley grew as a quarterback and a leader. However, it's fair to say his season had it's highs and lows. The highs were during the three game stretch against Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Indiana when he averaged 300 yards per game in the air and tossed 12 touchdown passes.

There were also some rough patches like the back to back games against Maryland and Penn State. It's fair to say wind had a lot to do with his 86 yards passing against the Terps, but he also struggled against Penn State, where he banged his thumb on a teammates helmet while throwing a pass.

The biggest positive for Stanley is he needed to become a more accurate thrower and he raised that by a couple of percent. He also added just over 400 more yards in the air and the only downside was four more interceptions. We did get brief looks at backup's Peyton Mansell and Spencer Petras during the season, but it's hard to gauge anything about their long term potential based on the limited number of snaps.

What did Pro Football Focus think of the three signal callers in 2018?



QUARTERBACKS Column 1 PASS RUN OVERALL Nate Stanley

64.3 64.0 65.9 Peyton Mansell

46.0 67.0 58.0 Spencer Petras

49.6 N/A 49.6