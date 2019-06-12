After two trips to Iowa City in the past couple of weeks, it didn't take Mason Richman long to decide that he wanted to make it his college home. The 6-foot-5 and 265 pound offensive lineman from Stilwell, Kansas had recently picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes and a few days after he made his official visit this past weekend, he verbally committed to Iowa.

"I chose Iowa because of the fact that they develop players like no other school and are the most consistent program and university from top to bottom," Richman said.

The Class of 2020 prospect is a three star prospect according to Rivals.com and selected Iowa over offers from Kansas, Akron, Air Force, Ball State, and a host of FCS schools.

Richman is the 11th known verbal commitment for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020 and the third offensive lineman to commit, joining Tyler Elsbury and Josh Volk.