Richman focused on improvement

In his first year on the Iowa campus, Mason Richman bounced around the offensive line. He moved between guard and tackle and worked on the left and right side. This year he has settled in at the left tackle position and started the first two games of the year.



Richman discusses what he has learned the first two weeks of the season and the focus on improvement and the little details that he needs to work on. He also talks about the return of Kyler Schott to the practice field this week.

