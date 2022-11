There have been a lot of moving pieces so far this season along the Iowa offensive line. In the last two weeks, Iowa has seemed to settle down up front and find a good combination to start the game. That included moving Connor Colby from right tackle to left guard, where he is now playing next to his good friend and roommate, Mason Richman.



Richman discusses what's gone on up front in the last few weeks, his comfort playing next to Colby, and the challenge ahead facing a Wisconsin team that will blitz from a variety of different angles.