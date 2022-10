While most Iowa fans probably don't see it, Mason Richman is firm in his belief that the Hawkeye offensive line is getting better on a week by week basis. But, it's not at the pace that he or the fans would like, so the sophomore tackle is remaining as patient as possible.



Richman discusses how the line has improved since the start of the season and how they wouldn't be even 3-3 if that growth hadn't occurred. He also talks about how the Hawkeyes will have a huge challenge on their hands on Saturday when they face a very talented Ohio State defensive line.