Riley Moss named to Thorpe Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list.

Presented annually, the Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football.

Moss (6-1, 193 pounds) was a first-team All-America selection by Sporting News a season ago and was voted the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Additionally, Moss was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both league coaches and media. The Ankeny, Iowa, native was a recipient of Iowa’s Team Hustle Award and is second all-time at Iowa in career interception return yards (239). Moss is one of three players in program history with three interception return touchdowns. He has been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team. Moss was selected to both the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s preseason All-America First Teams.

Iowa’s Desmond King won the Thorpe Award in 2015 and was a semifinalist the following season. Josh Jackson was a finalist for the award in 2017. Moss was a semifinalist in 2021.

