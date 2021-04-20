HawkeyeReport - Riley Mulvey signs with Iowa

MORE: 2021-22 Roster | Scholarship Distribution Chart

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Tuesday that Riley Mulvey has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

RILEY MULVEY

Center, 6-foot-11, 230 pounds

Rotterdam, New York (St. Thomas More)

“Building my relationship with Coach Fran McCaffery over the last two and a half years has inspired my commitment to be a Hawkeye. I love how the team is connected as a family on and off the court, and the passion of the fans. I am excited to get on the court with my new teammates this summer and see what we can do as a team.”

-Averaged 12 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6 blocks per game at Albany Academy

-Left New York after sophomore year due to COVID-19 to play at St. Thomas More in Connecticut

-Averaged 14.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game (New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AAA - NCAA collegiate rules)

-Was the second-ranked 2022 junior in Connecticut before reclassifying and ranked as the No. 5 player in 2021

-Albany Academy team accomplishments: NYS Federation Champions Class A 2019; posted a 19- record and was ranked as the No. 1 team in New York State Class A as a freshman; voted MVP of the Upstate Downstate Challenge Winner; Big North Showcase Winner; ranked No. 1 in the New York State Federation Class A as a sophomore (prior to pandemic)

-Boasted a 3.89 grade point average (GPA) at Albany Academy his sophomore year and a 3.93 GPA at St. Thomas More he junior year (reclassified to a senior)

-Played for the City Rocks AAU team in the Nike EYBL Circuit, coached by Jim Hart

FRAN McCAFFERY ON RILEY MULVEY

“I am very excited to have Riley Mulvey join our program. Riley really knows how to play. He is a skilled front court player with excellent defensive instincts. He is an excellent shot blocker and can run the floor. Offensively, he can finish around the basket and score off either shoulder. Riley will be a great addition to our program.”