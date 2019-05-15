HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced Wednesday that redshirt junior Riley Till will be put on scholarship for the 2019-20 season.

Till (6-foot-7, 205 pounds), who was a walk-on the past three seasons, saw his minutes increase last season as a redshirt sophomore. The Dubuque, Iowa, native played in 16 games a year ago and had an impact in a handful of wins in 2018-19, including victories over No. 13 Oregon and Iowa’s comeback win at Penn State.

“I feel blessed and I thank God, coach McCaffery and staff, and my teammates for always believing in me and pushing me to be my best,” said Till. “I am grateful for the constant support of my family as well as the amazing Hawkeye fan base. Being an Iowa Hawkeye is a dream come true and I look forward to getting back to work with my brothers.”

Till was a two-year starter at Dubuque Wahlert High School, playing alongside current Hawkeye teammate Cordell Pemsl.

“Riley earned this scholarship," said McCaffery. "He is the consummate teammate, a good student, and has worked extremely hard to improve his game the past three years. He has helped our team, and makes us better.”