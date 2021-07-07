Rivals at 20: A look back at Iowa's 2004 football recruiting class
The Rivals.com rankings now go back 20 years. Crazy to think how time files, but here we are 20 years into ranking and rating recruits who ended up signing with the University of Iowa.So, this summ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news