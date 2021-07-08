Rivals at 20: A look back at Iowa's 2005 football recruiting class
Will Iowa ever put together a recruiting class that compares to 2005?The short answer is probably not. It was quite simply the perfect storm that led to the best recruiting class of the Ferentz era...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news