MORE: Prospects that earned their stripes in Dallas | Five teams that should be pleased COPPELL, Tex. -- The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas made a stop in North Texas this past weekend, with top talent from the Lone Star State descending on the city. Three members of the Rivals.com National Analyst Team were on hand and each provides their thoughts on the day’s proceedings.

The shine has not worn off of Jimbo Fisher in the slightest. The Texas A&M head coach was a major topic of discussion on Sunday. Dallas-area prospects mention his name any time A&M comes up in conversation and seem to already have a high level of trust in his approach. Players were asked which in-state head coach seemed the coolest as part of a survey, and Fisher’s name was mentioned early and often during that exercise. And while none of that matters when it comes to predicating Fisher’s level of success in College Station, the fact that his allure is stronger than ever is certainly notable. No one likes being a back-up choice. I overheard a conversation between a number of prospects bemoaning certain schools that have a reputation for offering late in the process. The talk quickly turned into what it’s like to find yourself as a backup option for a school and how much that can hurt said program in the eyes of a student-athlete. Opinions on the subject differed, but the group seemed to agree that schools such as Clemson and Alabama are more able to get away with coming in late. Other schools, however, can shoot themselves in the foot. “Those late offers turn us off for sure,” said defensive end Prince Dorbah. “I want to go somewhere the needs me, not somewhere that just kind of wants me.” Blight of scooters hits Dallas. I was nearly run over by a person riding a Bird Scooter on two separate occasions over the weekend, as Downtown Dallas has been absolutely taken over by these motorized atrocities. Riders ride them on the streets, sidewalks and anywhere they please without recourse. And while, scooter or not, I’d never intentionally clothesline another human being, I’d certainly laugh if somebody else did so in my field of vision. Something has to be done about these urban cancers and I’ll vote for any politician that promises to outlaw them.

