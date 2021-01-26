HawkeyeReport - Rivals Rankings Week: Biggest movers in the Rivals250 rankings

In what will likely be the final installment of the Rivals250 for the 2021 class, there were no shortage of changes. That included a double-digit list of movers that cracked the ranking or ascended within it. Rivals analysts Chad Simmons, Adam Friedman, Josh Helmholdt and Sam Spiegelman chime in on the biggest movers in the updated Rivals250 and what sparked their surge.

ATH JA'TAVION SANDERS

Change: Up 49 spots Sanders not only ascended 49 spots, but also moved from a weakside defensive end to athlete as a result of a dynamic senior campaign in which he found ways to make big plays on both sides of the ball. Originally, we viewed Sanders as an athletic, potential-laden rusher off the edge and were intrigued by his length and motor getting after the passer as well as making plays up and down the line of scrimmage. Sanders impressed on defense -- in spurts -- but did the bulk of his damage as a mismatch on offense, flashing excellent hands and the ability to make plays in the red zone and after the catch. Whether he's a tight end or defensive end, Sanders is a rare talent. – Sam Spiegelman, South-Central recruiting analyst

*****

DE KEANU KOHT

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 It has always been about speed for Koht, and even with some added weight and strength, he kept that his senior season, but he added more to his game. You saw more power, more moves off the ball, and the ability to disengage better against offensive linemen. The Alabama signee is quick off the ball, and he has great bend to get around the tackles and pressure the quarterback. He can play standing up or with his hand down on the next level. – Chad Simmons, Southeast recruiting analyst

*****

RB RICKY PARKS

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Parks is already drawing some comparisons to former Utah running back Zack Moss. Moss is now in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, so that is a strong comparison. The 2021 back out of Tampa Gaither has a great build, he runs with power, and in his senior season, he averages more than seven yards per carry. He is known for strength and his frame, but he is sneaky fast, and he is more than just a power back. His production and speed in 2020 has pushed him up the rankings and the Utes got a good one out of Florida. – Chad Simmons, Southeast recruiting analyst

*****

LB JOHN LEWIS

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Lewis enjoyed a breakout year as a senior for talent-laden Germantown (Miss.) High, finding a fit as a stand-up rusher coming off the edge with speed and authority. The Mississippi State signee brings a high degree of physicality to the position in addition to enormous burst and a knack for jarring the ball loose frequently. The majority of Lewis' plays come across as effortless and he was an absolute terror in the backfield. Because he developed a bit later in the cycle and amid a global pandemic, he became an in-state steal for State. – Sam Spiegelman, South-Central recruiting analyst

*****

DT JOHNATHAN JEFFERSON

Moved: Up 60 spots Jefferson just quietly went about his business in the fall, dominating on a regular basis. He is not big on drawing attention to himself and is very low-key. Jefferson committed to Georgia back in the spring, so he has not been one talked about as much as others the last six months. Then you pop on his film, and you see a very disruptive player with some twitch to him. In Georgia's defensive scheme, he will be flexible and be able to work inside and outside. Jefferson finished with more than 70 tackles, 10 sacks and over two dozen tackles for loss as a senior. – Chad Simmons, Southeast recruiting analyst

*****

TE ELIJAH ARROYO

Moved: Up 33 spots Arroyo has been a player on the rise after enjoying a breakout junior season at Frisco (Texas) Independence, where week-in and week-out he was the primary playmaker in the passing game. The Miami signee could be the next great tight end to surface from The U. He is enormously athletic and is a gifted pass-catcher. Arroyo impresses with his ability to make difficult grabs all over the field and how he can stretch the field vertically. – Sam Spiegelman, South-Central recruiting analyst

*****

CB DEVONTA SMITH

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 We had Smith on the cusp of four-stars coming off his junior season, but just wanted to get a few more questions answered before we put him in that lofty tier. Ultimately we had to wait until his senior season to see Smith again, but he answered several of those questions positively. – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst

*****

DE TYRION INGRAM-DAWKINS

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Ingram-Dawkins showed more of the potential the Georgia Bulldogs see in him during his senior season. The South Carolina native pushed offensive linemen around when he wanted to and wreaked havoc in the backfield on a pretty consistent basis. The Georgia coaches are going to love his natural abilities and it’ll be up to the strength and conditioning staff to make sure he is in the best shape possible come game time. – Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst

*****

ATH ARLAND BRUCE

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Bruce moved to Iowa for his senior season and helped bring a state title to Ankeny High this past fall. His game strongly resembles that of Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, though Iowa may try him in the slot first. – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst

*****

WR GAVIN BLACKWELL