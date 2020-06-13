1. The NBA Draft is set for Oct. 15. Whose decision to stay or go will have the biggest impact on the 2020-21 season?

Bossi: Whether Xavier Tillman stays in the draft or makes a return should play a pretty big role in how good Michigan State can be next season. At the end of the day, the Spartans will still have Tom Izzo and that counts for a lot, but with Cassius Winston gone to graduation Tillman’s return would be just as important for the leadership and maturity he could provide. He’s married with kids, so it’s understandable why he could remain in the draft. But the Spartans would be even more formidable than they already figure to be if he returns. Evans: I am not sure anyone would have as greater impact on the college game if he returns than Luka Garza. Not only does he transform Iowa into arguably the best offensive team in the country, but should be the hands down favorite to win the national player of the year award. It seemed that Garza was a likely withdrawal just a few weeks ago, but now it appears as if he is legitimately pondering the move to the professional ranks. In doing so, Iowa’s ceiling for success is lowered and the Big Ten potentially loses a true Final Four contender.

McDonald: I’d go with MaCio Teague for Baylor. The Bears had a real shot at making a run this year before the tournament was canceled and they could do it all over again if he decides to come back. There would be a lot of firepower on Scott Drew’s roster if he’s back on campus, and it could be a tough hole to replace if he’s not.

2. What sophomore would not surprise you if he made a big leap?

Terrence Shannon (AP Images)

Bossi: Casey Morsell’s first year at Virginia didn’t go quite as he hoped. His effort and minutes were a big part of the Cavaliers success, but Morsell is so much better than the 27.7% (only 17.6 from three) shooter that he was during his freshman campaign. With a year in the ACC under his belt, I’m fully expecting the tough guard to shoot much better as a sophomore and show off much more all-around game. I’ve always felt that he’s a guy who will contend for All-ACC honors by the time he’s a senior and we’ll see him start taking big steps toward that this upcoming season. Evans: Granted he averaged just over nine points and four rebounds last year, but I have always been a proponent of Terrence Shannon. He could be the face of the Texas Tech program, one that could compete for another Final Four berth.

Sure, Chris Beard has once again stockpiled talent and will bring in two top-40 prospects, along with a bevy of transfers, so maybe the opportunities won’t be there for Shannon. However, seeing his ascent within the game dating back to when he didn’t hold a single scholarship offer as a senior in high school, to what he is today, a potential 2021 NBA lottery pick, makes his inclusion here a fairly easy one.

McDonald: Armando Bacot feels like a good choice here. An injury during his freshman season combined with being on a team that could never find its way made for a tough freshman year for the former five-star prospect. The Tar Heels will make a big jump back toward the top of the ACC this season and he’ll play a big part in it.

3. Dajuan Wagner Jr. and Mikey Williams are considered the top two guards in 2023. Earlier this week, Williams called out Camden High (Wagner's team) in now deleted social media posts suggesting they were scared to play. Big deal?

Mikey Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)