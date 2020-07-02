HawkeyeReport - Robert Green Interview with ESPN 1170

On Thursday afternoon's edition of "Don't Hassle Us We're Local" on ESPN 1170 in the Quad Cities, Robert T. Green from Pre-Post Game joined the show to discuss his role in representing former Iowa players, including Akrum Wadley.

Green was asked about how he became involved in the Iowa football story and what he hopes those players gain from telling their stories. You can listen to Green's interview starting at the 1 hour and 30 minute mark of the show on their Facebook Live feed.