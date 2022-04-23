Roberts brings the energy to Iowa football

Terry Roberts missed a good portion of the second half of the 2021 Iowa football season, including the bowl game. But, that didn't stop him from having a big impact on the Hawkeye team.



Watching Roberts on Saturday, once again he wasn't in uniform, but he was the most vocal and positive defensive player on the sidelines, cheering on and supporting his teammates. It's that selfless attitude that makes him one of the better leaders and teammates on the Iowa roster.



He talks about his bone bruise and his overall health, his goals this season, and what he feels he can accomplish on the football field this fall.

