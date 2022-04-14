Roberts has Iowa high on his list of schools

With fans allowed back in the stands this past season, Iowa was busy trying to get as many prospects on campus for games as much as possible.

One of those prospects who made the trip to Iowa City was 2023 forward JaQualon Roberts, who made the trip from Bloomington, IN to Iowa City and enjoyed the experience.

“It was a great visit,” Roberts said. “I really enjoyed watching them play and I had good conversations with the coaches. I feel like I could really fit in there based on the way they play.”

The up-tempo style that Iowa plays under Fran McCaffery is very appealing to Roberts, who plays a similar style at the high school level. That puts Iowa near the top of his list of schools.

“They are very high on my list,” he said. “I like the way they play and how they space the floor. I really like how they get out and run in transition and that’s what I like to do on the court.”

One other selling point that the Hawkeyes have been pushing is player development. Roberts, who stands 6-foot-8, is a similar build to Iowa All American Keegan Murray. When he was on the visit to Iowa City, the Hawkeye coaches made sure to highlight Murray’s development in his two years in Iowa City.

“When I was at Iowa they showed a video of Keegan Murray in his freshman year and this year and how he really developed his game and how he got stronger.”

Roberts says that in addition to Iowa, he is hearing frequently from Marquette, Indiana, Butler, and Miami (OH). He has no visits scheduled at this point, but Roberts will be talking to his mother about potential trips if he has time in June. Roberts says he plans to make a decision before the start of his senior season.



