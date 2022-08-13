Roberts looking for expanded role
Iowa fans know Terry Roberts as a special teams standout, but he's looking for a more expanded role this fall. The veteran cornerback isn't giving up his leadership role on special teams, but he's looking at potential playing time at cornerback and potentially even some duty at the Cash position.
Roberts discusses working some Cash in fall camp, what he tells other younger players about the importance of playing special teams, and he also declares himself the fastest Iowa player.