Talented Class of 2021 defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio has already made a few visits to Iowa City and was back on campus this past weekend to attend Iowa’s camp. For the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Missouri native, it was another opportunity to be around the Iowa coaching staff, work with them on the football field, and get to know more about the Hawkeyes. Afterwards, we caught up with Rubio, who took us through his day in Iowa City.

“We arrived at the facility an hour early because Coach Ferentz wanted to meet with me before the camp started,” said Rubio. “Coach Woods met us at the gate and took us to the middle of the practice fields to meet with him while the skills camp was going on.”

“After about 20 minutes we followed Coach Bell into the d-line meeting room and he broke down film with us,” he continued. “I brought Jaydon Wannstedt and Ashtin Rustemeyer with me, both Class of 2022 prospects.”

“We then went back out to the fields and began warm-ups,” Rubio said. “Drill work was strong. Then we competed again the offensive line in board drills and I destroyed everyone that they put me up against. After another pass rush drill period, we competed in pass rush one on ones. I won most, but did get slowed down a couple of times.”

“Then we broke camp and I was told by Coach Woods that me and my teammates kicked the crap out of everyone, which was a huge compliment. Coach had A.J. Epenesa stop by and I spoke with him for about 20 minutes before meeting back up with Coach Ferentz to say goodbye.”

“We then went to Stella’s for a wings and a burger and were met there by a couple coaches. We finally left Iowa City at around 9:30 PM and didn’t get back home until after 1 AM.”

“This was by far the most physical camp that I have ever attended. There was plenty of teaching time and some really good competition. Overall, it was an excellent day.”

Beyond his two teammates, who both did really well on Sunday, Rubio singled out a couple other prospects that impressed him at the camp.

“Griffin Liddle looked good on the defense with me, and there was a DE that looked good too, Jeff Bowie,” said Rubio. “The first group of offensive linemen was good. Coach Bell and Coach Polasek were talking garbage to each other in who would win the one on one reps.”

A national prospect with more than 20 scholarship offers already on the table, Rubio has a busy month ahead as he continues to work on his game and check out some of the schools recruiting him in the process.

“I’m going to Ohio State, Kentucky, Notre Dame and then to Louisiana to work with Pete Jenkins for three days,” Rubio said.