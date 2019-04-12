Jake Rubley is finishing up his sophomore year in high school and the 2021 quarterback is already piling up an impressive number of scholarship offers from every corner of the country.

The 6-foot-3 signal caller from Highlands Ranch, CO has a dozen offers from schools like Iowa, Michigan, LSU, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Texas A&M, Colorado, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He’s also getting out with his father, former NFL quarterback T.J. Rubley, to visit several schools as part of the recruiting process.

His father grew up in Davenport, IA, so as part of his latest swing of visits, they stopped by to check out the Hawkeyes on Friday for a full day of learning about the Iowa football program.

Based on his reaction on Friday evening, Iowa made a very positive impression.

“It was awesome,” Rubley said shortly after leaving the Iowa football complex. “I loved watching practice today, sitting in on meetings, touring the campus and stopping by the business school, and we were also able to sit down with Coach Ferentz.”

The meeting with Ferentz was certainly one of the highlights of the day for Rubley and their conversation really didn’t center on football.

“Coach Ferentz is an amazing coach. He’s been doing this for 21 years, which is very impressive,” Rubley said. “We really didn’t talk much football in our meeting. He really just wants to get to know you as a person and tries to understand your personality.”

Iowa’s recruiting efforts with Rubley are being led quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe. Today was the first time the quarterback prospect sat in on a position meeting with him and came away impressed.

“It was great to sit in on one of his meetings and how he coaches his quarterbacks in that setting,” Rubley said. “We have built a pretty good relationship since he started recruiting me earlier in my sophomore year.”

The tour for the Rubley’s continues to Saturday when they will be headed to Madison to check out Wisconsin. He also plans to attend the Rivals Camp Series event in St. Louis coming up in May.