If you are from the Quad Cities area, then you know that the Rubley family is synonymous with the quarterback position.

Four of the Rubley brothers were star quarterbacks at Davenport West High School. Terry and Trent Rubley were scholarship players at Iowa State, while Todd went to Auburn. The youngest of the Rubley brothers, T.J., played in college at Tulsa and then in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos.

T.J. Rubley settled in Colorado after his playing days were over and now his son, Jake Rubley, is one of the top quarterback prospects in the Class of 2021. He already holds offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Texas Tech, and South Carolina with interest from Iowa, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Washington, and Oklahoma State.

In his recently completed sophomore season, Rubley completed 165 of 319 passes for 1,951 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading his Highlands Ranch team to the second round of the state playoffs.

This past weekend Rubley came back to his family's home area and made unofficial visits to Iowa on Friday and Northwestern on Saturday.

The first stop for Rubley was the Black Friday game in Iowa City where he saw the Hawkeyes defeat Nebraska on a last second field goal.

“It was a great atmosphere at the game on Friday,” Rubley said. “I got to meet a lot of people and it was great to participate in the traditions at Iowa, like the wave to the Children’s Hospital, which was really cool. The game itself was great and it was great to see Iowa get a big win in a rivalry game.”

While he was on his unofficial visit, Rubley also spent some time with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Hawkeye quarterback coach Ken O’Keefe.

“They (Ferentz and O’Keefe) were mainly just trying to get to know me better,” he said. “They wanted to get to know more about my personality and my family and then they talked to me about how they will recruit me and what to expect on that side of things.”

The Iowa coaches haven’t extended an offer yet, but they asked Rubley if he would be interested in coming back during the summer for a camp and he quickly accepted the invitation.

He’s also getting some insight into the Iowa program from one of his 7 on 7 teammates back in Colorado, 2019 Hawkeye quarterback commit Alex Padilla. He filled in the sophomore signal caller about why he chose Iowa.

“I know him pretty well from 7 on 7 and I asked him why he chose Iowa and he said it was because they are a power five program with great traditions and it’s a great school. He said Iowa was the perfect fit for him.”

Then on Saturday, Rubley headed over to Evanston to see Northwestern host Illinois in their final game of the regular season.

“I was really impressed with Northwestern and their program. They have a new facility there for football and it was great to see them get a win on Saturday,” Rubley said.

Given the early recruiting interest in Rubley from across the country, expect him to be one of the more sought after pro style quarterbacks in the Class of 2021.