Cornerback Manny Rugamba officially announced that he is transferring out of Iowa today. The Illinois native, who started eight games for the Hawkeyes last season, thanked the Iowa coaching staff for the opportunity, but said he will be seeking a new home this fall.

Rugamba, who was on the second team defense this spring behind Matt Hankins and Michael Ojemudia, finishes his career at Iowa with 55 tackles and two interceptions in two years.