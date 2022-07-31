Ryan Jostes visits the Hawkeyes

At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Class of 2024 prospect Ryan Jostes might be outgrowing the tight end position, but is an intriguing option at offensive tackle as he continues to develop. This weekend, Jostes was able to visit one of the schools showing interest on the offensive line, Iowa, for their annual Hawkeye Tailgater.

"We ate and talked with coaches and then we got to see the facilities and the education center," said Jostes. "Then we went to the locker room and took pictures and got to talk to some of the current players and ask questions. Then we finished with our position coach telling us about what goes on at Iowa. What really stood out to me was how serious they take school and finding ways to make student-athletes excel."

Sitting down with the coaches, Jostes was able to meet with offensive line coach George Barnett and head coach Kirk Ferentz as the Hawkeyes plan to watch his progress closely in his junior year at Washington (MO) High School this fall.

"I talked to a lot of coaches, but mostly Coach Barnett and Coach Ferentz," Jostes said. "Coach Barnett showed how coming to Iowa means getting better as a person and as a football player while you’re there and even after you graduate."

As Jostes enters his junior year, he is still looking for his first scholarship offer, but has a long list of Division I schools showing interest including several he was able to visit this summer.

"Iowa, Kansas State, Mizzou, Virginia Tech, and Kansas are showing the most interest right now," said Jostes. "There were several other schools that I was invited to this summer but I couldn’t make it."