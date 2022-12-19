West Des Moines Valley defensive end Ryan Kuennen has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Kuennen has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes after visiting campus this past weekend.

"Being a Hawkeye has been a dream my whole life and it’s just something I could not pass up," said Kuennen. "Coach Ferentz and Coach Niemann having a plan for me and telling me what they see in me to succeed at the next level and just believing in them makes me excited to get to work."

Along with Iowa, Kuennen drew interest from Iowa State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and South Dakota State during the recruiting process.