HawkeyeReport - Sam LaPorta Named to Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa sophomore tight end Sam LaPorta has been named to the 2020 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. LaPorta, a Highland, Illinois, native, is one of only three sophomores named to the 36-player watch list.

Presented annually by the Friends of John Mackey, the award goes to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

LaPorta (6-foot-4, 250-pounds) saw action as a true freshman in 2019, recording 15 receptions for 188 yards. LaPorta started and recorded a career-best six receptions (44 yards) in Iowa’s Holiday bowl victory over #22 USC.

T.J. Hockenson won the 2018 John Mackey award, becoming the second Hawkeye (Dallas Clark, 2002) to do so. Noah Fant was a semifinalist in 2018, joining Allen Reisner (2010) and Tony Moeaki (2009) as semifinalists.

Established in 2000, the award is named after Syracuse tight end, five-time Pro Bowl selection, and NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey.

Iowa's adjusted 2020 Big Ten Conference schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.