Sandfort breaks down his finalists
Iowa basketball target and Waukee forward Payton Sandfort had high hopes for 2020.Sandfort envisioned a big summer of AAU ball that would help him land even more offers than those he already held f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news