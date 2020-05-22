Waukee wing forward Payton Sandfort has been adapting during the pandemic and that includes taking two virtual trips to the University of Iowa.

“Yeah, I’ve actually had a couple," said Sandfort. "One was about a month ago and was a couple weeks ago.”

Sandfort, who has also done similar events with Utah and Drake, came away pleased with what he learned about the Hawkeyes.

“I really liked it," Sandfort said. "They gave me a virtual campus tour on video. We watched some film on how I would fit into their system along with their up-tempo style. I just talked to the coaches about all sorts of things you’d learn about while on a visit.”

Iowa has coaches that have stood out early on to Sandfort.

“I really like them," he said. "I can see myself fitting into that culture. They really have shown how much they want me, which is cool. I think they are really good guys too.”

Sandfort, who holds scholarships from Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, Drake, Loyola, and Air Force, has a few other programs following his progress as well.

“Princeton, Stanford, Colorado, and a couple more I can’t think of.”

A final decision is something that Sandfort wants in the books before the winter.

“As of right now, I think the schedule is the same that I originally had, which is probably after the AAU season," said Sandfort. "I want to try and get it done before the high school season starts so I can focus on winning a championship.”

Sandfort declined to name a single college that stands out as a favorite to him.

“I guess not a whole lot," Sandfort said. "I still am just getting a feel for all of the schools and just seeing where I fit in best. Our family takes things really slow. We are analyzing everything from schools, their culture, and stuff like that.”

There were a few things once again that Sandfort mentioned will help him make that final call.

“Like I said, fitting into the culture," he said. "I want to be at a really good family environment, which a lot of schools have like Iowa and Utah. I really like that and finding places where I fit into their system. I am looking for a chance to where I’ll be able to succeed.”

Sandfort mentioned the trio of colleges that have been after him the most.

“I’d say definitely Iowa, Utah, and then probably Drake.”