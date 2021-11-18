Sandfort gets hot in win

Everyone on the Iowa team has been telling Payton Sandfort to keep firing and let the shots fly. He did that on Thursday night and scored a career best 21 points, including 5-12 from three point range in Iowa's 108-82 victory over Alabama State.



Following the victory, Sandfort discusses being encouraged by his teammates to keep shooting, the ability of Joe Toussaint to find him in transition for several open three points, and his admiration of Jordan Bohannon on the night when he set the all-time Big Ten record for made three point field goals.

