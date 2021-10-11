Sandfort looks to make first year impact

The Iowa basketball team is looking for shooters to fill the void left with departures of Joe Wieskamp and C.J. Fredrick. Enter true freshman Payton Sandfort, who has the size and the shooting stroke to make a difference in his first year on campus.



Sandfort discusses getting stronger since he arrived on campus and how that has helped his overall game. He talks about how he has fit into the team as a freshman and what he hopes will be his role this season.

