Sandfort picks up Iowa offer

Pryce Sandfort knew that eventually the University of Iowa was going to offer him a scholarship.

With his brother already a scholarship player on the team and Pryce seeing his stock rise thanks to a strong summer on the AAU circuit, it was just a matter of time.

That time arrived on Saturday when Sandfort was on an unofficial visit to Iowa and Fran McCaffery extended an offer to the 2023 guard prospect from Waukee.

“It was cool moment. I have been thinking about the Iowa offer for a while, but I never know if or when it will happen,” he said. “I told him thank you for the offer and that I was really excited to be offered by Iowa.”

Sandfort’s older brother, Payton, is a freshman at Iowa and a scholarship player on the basketball team. This weekend also gave him an opportunity to learn more about the Hawkeye program from someone he trusts completely.

“It was really nice to see my brother. We spent basically all the time together, including sitting together at the football game,” he said. “He really helped me to understand what it’s like at Iowa and he said he is really enjoying it there.”

The 6-foot-6 guard now holds offer from Iowa and Drake. He is also receiving interest from Iowa State, Wake Forest, and is receiving weekly text messages from Gonzaga. He said he is in the process of scheduling unofficial visits to Iowa State and Drake in the near future.

One thing Sandfort wanted to make clear is that his recruitment is still 100% wide open, even with his brother at Iowa.

“I am going to play things out with my recruitment. I’m not looking to make a decision quickly. Right now I am 100% wide open with my recruitment.”