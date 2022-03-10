Sandfort playing with confidence

For any athlete to be successful in their sport they have to play with confidence. After a bit of a shooting slump, Payton Sandfort has certainly shot his way out of it and then some in the last two weeks.



On Thursday the Iowa guard came off the bench and scored eight quick points to help fuel Iowa's record setting performance in the Big Ten Tournament. He talks about how relaxed the Hawkeyes are now and how that has helped them play so well on the offensive end of the floor.

