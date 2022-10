After adding an inch in height and more strength to his frame, the Hawkeyes are testing out the idea of playing Payton Sandfort at the power forward position in practice. The sophomore says he really likes playing that spot, rebounding, and taking the ball and pushing it on the break.



Sandfort talks more about the four, also playing the two spot at a super sized guard and the challenge that presents, and which players have impressed him so far in practice.