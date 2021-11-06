Sandfort settles in

Payton Sandfort's first shot was a forgettable one, but after that the freshman wing settled in and showed why he could potentially be a key part of the Iowa rotation this season. After the opening air ball, Sandfort knocked down back to back triples in the second half and finished the game with 12 points.



He talks about relaxing in the second half, the surprise start after halftime, and how Connor McCaffery helps to settle down that second unit to help lead the Hawkeyes to an easy exhibition win.

