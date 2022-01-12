Schedule change for women's hoops

The Big Ten has continued to work to reschedule previously postponed games across the entire conference and have been able to fit both of Iowa’s postponements back into the schedule.

The Iowa Women’s basketball team announced that their home game vs Minnesota scheduled for February 10th would be moved up one day to February 9th. The game will be at 6:30pm and streamed on BTN+.

The Hawkeyes face the Golden Gophers on the road coming up on January 20th.

This accommodation allowed the Big Ten to add Illinois back onto Iowa’s schedule. The Hawkeyes were initially scheduled to face the Fighting Illini on January 2nd, but Covid issues within the Illinois program prevented that. Iowa will now take on the Fighting Illini on February 12th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A tip-off time and TV station have not yet been announced.

The Fighting Illini are currently 6-8 on the season, with a 1-2 record in Big Ten play.

With the previous addition of Penn State back on to the schedule, the Iowa Hawkeyes are now set to play the full Big Ten slate again.