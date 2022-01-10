Schedule changes for Iowa women's hoops

Iowa Women’s basketball announced that Sunday’s matchup against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been changed from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. The game will still be televised on the Big Ten Network. Fans are being encouraged to wear black for the annual blackout game.

The team also announced a pair of scheduling changes, as they work to reschedule previously postponed Big Ten games vs Illinois and Penn State.

Iowa’s game vs Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena set for January 27th has been pushed back a day to January 28th. The game will be at 7:00pm and televised on the Big Ten Network.

The movement of that game allowed Iowa to reschedule their previously postponed matchup against Penn State. The Hawkeyes will now face the Nittany Lions on the road at the Bryce Jordan Center on January 25th. The game will be at 6:00pm and will be streamed on BTN+.

Penn State is currently 7-6 on the season and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

The Big Ten is still looking to reschedule the Hawkeyes postponed game vs Illinois, but there are no current updates on that game. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will go down as a no contest for both teams.