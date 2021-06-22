Schott adjusts to new coaching style

If you watched the Iowa football team practice or the team on the sideline in the last few years, you know that former offensive line coach Tim Polasek was a vocal presence on the sidelines. Polasek is now at Wyoming and in his place is George Barnett, who brings a different style to the table. While Polasek was loud, Barnett is more soft spoken with his offensive lineman.

Kyler Schott discusses the new coaching style, what it's like, and if he has had to adjust to it. And he talks about summer workouts for the offensive lineman.

