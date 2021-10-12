Schott campaigns for Linderbaum

With a wide open Heisman race there has been at least a mention of why not an offensive lineman in this unusual year? In fact, the name most often mentioned is Tyler Linderbaum. His teammate, Kyler Schott gave his endorsement on Tuesday when he spoke to the media.



Schott discusses Linderbaum's play and his speed getting to the end zone on the Nico Ragaini touchdown reception. He also talks about how the team has used the 24 hours rule to move on from last week and on to preparing for Purdue.

