Klyer Schott was quick to say that he hated seeing Alaric Jackson go down with an injury. That gave Schott his opportunity to shine and he did just that on Saturday in Iowa's opening win of the season. The walk-on sophomore who attended North Linn High School discusses how he ended up at Iowa, turning down a D3 offer because he grew up a Hawkeye fan, how he got his nickname of "Shooter", and why wrestlers make good offensive linemen.