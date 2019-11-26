One of the stories of this season has turned out to be the Iowa rushing offense and not in a good way. The Hawkeyes have struggled to run the football on a consistent basis for most of the 2019 season. While injuries have played a role, the starting group has been together for a few weeks in a row and could only rush for 79 yards this past Saturday. Kyler Schott remains optimistic that the Hawkeyes can get things moving in the right direction in the regular season finale against Nebraska. He discusses what they need to improve upon and the message from the coaches.

